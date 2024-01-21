Georgia Doctor Sentenced for Dark Web Murder-for-Hire Plot

In a chilling echo of high-profile murder-for-hire plots, Dr. James Wan, a 54-year-old internal medicine specialist from Duluth, Georgia, has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for a failed attempt to orchestrate the murder of his girlfriend. A crime that alarmed the public and sent shivers down the spine of the medical community.

A Dark Web Murder Plot Foiled

Wan pleaded guilty in October, admitting to using interstate commerce facilities for his nefarious scheme. He transferred over $16,000 in Bitcoin to a dark web marketplace with the hope of hiring a hitman. This plot was foiled, however, thanks to a vigilant private tipster, who alerted the FBI. The alert led to the prompt action of the law enforcement agencies, thereby saving an innocent life.

The Victim and Her Ordeal

The targeted girlfriend, who resided with Wan and shared a young daughter with him, was placed in protective custody. She emerged unscathed from this ordeal, a testament to the swift action of the authorities. The incident has left its mark, though, a grim reminder of the danger she narrowly escaped.

The Aftermath for Wan

Wan's medical license has since lapsed, and he is no longer affiliated with the medical provider he worked for prior to his arrest. Following his sentencing in Atlanta federal court, Wan faced a maximum sentence of 10 years but was handed a term of seven years and three months in federal prison. In the wake of his arrest, he attempted to cancel the hit on the dark web marketplace, but the wheels of justice had already been set in motion.