Georgia Brothers Arrested for Role in U.S. Capitol Breach

Two brothers from Georgia, Cepane Sarty, 38, and Seth Sarty, 45, have been taken into custody on charges stemming from the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. The Sarty brothers face a host of charges, including a felony count for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and a string of misdemeanor offenses for their role during the attack.

The Breach of the Capitol

The charges laid against the Sarty brothers include knowingly entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence, and demonstrating inside the Capitol. The brothers are alleged to have breached the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door, making their way to the Crypt and Memorial Door, where they joined rioters who were facing off against a police line.

Inside the Capitol

It is reported that the Sarty brothers managed to infiltrate the House side of the Capitol and gained entry to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite, the Capitol Rotunda, and several other areas before a police-deployed chemical riot control agent forced them out.

The Larger Picture

Over 1,300 individuals have been charged in relation to the Capitol breach, with more than 450 standing accused of felony charges for assaulting law enforcement. The event unfolded during a joint session of Congress convened to tally the electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election. Numerous arrestees have claimed that their aim was to keep President Donald Trump in office.