Georgetown ANC Meeting Tackles Crime Surge and School Performance

In an earnest attempt to address the concerns of Georgetown's local community, the Georgetown-Burleith-Hillandale Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC2E) convened in January at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, with attendees tuning in remotely as well. The meeting brought forth pressing issues, including a distressing surge in juvenile carjackings and the performance of local schools, among other topics.

Crimes on the Rise

The Metropolitan Police Department, in its presentation, shed light on the alarming increase in carjackings in Georgetown. It was emphasized that these crimes were predominantly executed by juveniles. The tragic incident involving Alberto Vasquez Jr.'s untimely death and Michael Gill's critical injury was prominently discussed. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia further highlighted the challenges faced in prosecuting these crimes, particularly those involving juveniles.

School Performance: A Silver Lining

Amid the grim crime report, the ANC also brought attention to the promising start of the new McArthur High School and the full enrollment at the highly-rated Hyde-Addison Elementary School. These educational achievements provided a much-needed bright spot in the meeting's discussions.

Local Regulations and Farewells

Moving on to local regulations, resolutions were passed regarding the temporary liquor license for Hilltop Tap Room and an amicable protest against a legal medical marijuana license by Georgetown Supply. The commission also approved the establishment of alternative parking near the Rose Park Recreation Center. The meeting concluded with a warm farewell to Peter Sacco who is transitioning to a role in the Mayor's Office.

In conclusion, the Georgetown ANC meeting brought to light some critical concerns and achievements within the community, serving as a platform for constructive dialogue and informed decision-making.