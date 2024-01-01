George Soros’ Estate Becomes Latest Target in String of ‘Swatting’ Pranks

Over the weekend, a dangerous and deceptive prank known as ‘swatting’ targeted the Southampton estate of George Soros, the 93-year-old billionaire philanthropist. A false 911 call sparked the incident, wherein the caller deceitfully claimed to have shot his wife and threatened to take his own life. This misinformation prompted an immediate response from the local police, who approached the situation with utmost urgency.

Swift Police Response to False Alarm

Upon reaching Soros’ estate, the Southampton police initiated a thorough search of the premises. After extensive communication with the estate’s security personnel and combing through the property, they confirmed the 911 report to be a hoax. While Detective Herman Lamison did not officially confirm Soros as the estate’s owner, insider sources verified that the property belonged to the billionaire.

Uncertainty Surrounding Soros’ Presence

As of yet, it remains uncertain whether Soros or his family members were present at the estate during the occurrence of the incident. The nature of swatting, a deceitful prank involving the misuse of emergency services, often leaves the victims unaware of the situation until the arrival of law enforcement.

Swatting: A Reflection of Hostility

This incident is not an isolated event but a part of a larger pattern of swatting incidents targeting high-profile figures. In recent times, such pranks have been directed towards legal scholar Jonathan Turley, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, several Georgia state senators, among others. The act of swatting, more than a dangerous prank, has come to symbolize the current climate of hostility, with perpetrators exploiting emergency services to target public figures across political divides.