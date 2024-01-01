en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

George Soros’ Estate Becomes Latest Target in String of ‘Swatting’ Pranks

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
George Soros’ Estate Becomes Latest Target in String of ‘Swatting’ Pranks

Over the weekend, a dangerous and deceptive prank known as ‘swatting’ targeted the Southampton estate of George Soros, the 93-year-old billionaire philanthropist. A false 911 call sparked the incident, wherein the caller deceitfully claimed to have shot his wife and threatened to take his own life. This misinformation prompted an immediate response from the local police, who approached the situation with utmost urgency.

Swift Police Response to False Alarm

Upon reaching Soros’ estate, the Southampton police initiated a thorough search of the premises. After extensive communication with the estate’s security personnel and combing through the property, they confirmed the 911 report to be a hoax. While Detective Herman Lamison did not officially confirm Soros as the estate’s owner, insider sources verified that the property belonged to the billionaire.

Uncertainty Surrounding Soros’ Presence

As of yet, it remains uncertain whether Soros or his family members were present at the estate during the occurrence of the incident. The nature of swatting, a deceitful prank involving the misuse of emergency services, often leaves the victims unaware of the situation until the arrival of law enforcement.

Swatting: A Reflection of Hostility

This incident is not an isolated event but a part of a larger pattern of swatting incidents targeting high-profile figures. In recent times, such pranks have been directed towards legal scholar Jonathan Turley, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, several Georgia state senators, among others. The act of swatting, more than a dangerous prank, has come to symbolize the current climate of hostility, with perpetrators exploiting emergency services to target public figures across political divides.

0
Crime United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Violence in Manipur Leaves Four Dead: A State in Turmoil

By Dil Bar Irshad

Man Arrested in Western Sydney Break-In, Spotlights Urban Property Crime Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Violent Incidents Cast a Grim Shadow Over New Year Celebrations Across the U.S.

By BNN Correspondents

DUI Arrest in Clovis Spirals as Mother Intervenes

By Ayesha Mumtaz

New Year’s Eve Theft at Village Shopping Centre Leads to Foot Chase ...
@Canada · 13 mins
New Year’s Eve Theft at Village Shopping Centre Leads to Foot Chase ...
heart comment 0
Shocking Allegations of Sexual Assault Emerge from After-School Program

By BNN Correspondents

Shocking Allegations of Sexual Assault Emerge from After-School Program
Nashville Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Rape During Christmas Week

By Israel Ojoko

Nashville Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Rape During Christmas Week
Colorado Springs Mother Arrested in UK on Murder Charges

By BNN Correspondents

Colorado Springs Mother Arrested in UK on Murder Charges
Mother of Murder Victim Claims Convicted Killer Featured in TikTok Video

By Israel Ojoko

Mother of Murder Victim Claims Convicted Killer Featured in TikTok Video
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
57 seconds
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
1 min
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
1 min
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
2 mins
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
2 mins
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
Dubai Tower Illuminates in Palestinian Colors: A New Year Gesture
2 mins
Dubai Tower Illuminates in Palestinian Colors: A New Year Gesture
President Yoon Suk-yeol Vows Key Reforms in South Korea: A Comprehensive Analysis
3 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Vows Key Reforms in South Korea: A Comprehensive Analysis
Michigan vs Alabama: A Strategic Battle Looms in the Rose Bowl Semifinal
3 mins
Michigan vs Alabama: A Strategic Battle Looms in the Rose Bowl Semifinal
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Extended Deterrence against North Korea
3 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Extended Deterrence against North Korea
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
27 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
39 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app