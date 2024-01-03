en English
Crime

Gauteng Premier Responds to Soshanguve Mass Shooting with Call for Police Overhaul

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
Gauteng Premier Responds to Soshanguve Mass Shooting with Call for Police Overhaul

In a grim turn of events, the quiet murmur of life in Soshanguve, a locale nestled within Johannesburg, was shattered by the chilling echoes of gunfire shortly after midnight on Monday. Four individuals, one a mere 14-year-old child, fell prey to this tragic mass shooting.

Meticulous Attack and Swift Response

The assailants targeted three vehicles in Block B, launching an onslaught that sent shockwaves through the community. However, the swift response by local authorities led to the apprehension of two suspects on Tuesday morning, a testament to their unwavering commitment to law enforcement.

Premier’s Reaction and Actions

Reacting to the shocking incident, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has been vocal in his advocacy for a comprehensive overhaul of police operations in the region. Lesufi, in his quest to understand the depth of the situation and to offer condolences, visited the bereaved families of the victims and sought a detailed briefing on the crime situation in Soshanguve at the local police station.

Aiming to Curb the Crime

Despite recent crime statistics for Soshanguve indicating a relatively low murder count, with only 11 reported in the second quarter, Lesufi recognizes that crime remains a significant issue. In an effort to address these ongoing crime issues, he’s requested additional resources from the MEC for community safety.

The investigation into the mass shooting has been escalated to the Hawks, South Africa’s priority crime investigation unit. The involvement of the Hawks underscores the seriousness of this incident, especially considering one of the casualties was a member of the law enforcement community.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

