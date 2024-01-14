Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry

On the bustling streets of Malviya Nagar, the unsuspecting dreams of aspiring models turned into a grim reality. A 43-year-old man named Gaurav Khanna was arrested for allegedly duping aspiring models, posing as a casting director. The arrest revealed a complex web of deceit spun on the popular social media platform, Instagram, targeting individuals seeking a break in the modeling industry.

Facade of ANG Productions

Khanna claimed to represent a production house named ‘ANG Productions’ and promised lucrative portfolio offers and upcoming shoots. The aspiring models, blinded by the glimmer of a potential career breakthrough, were charged hefty sums for these non-existent opportunities. One model, a victim of Khanna’s ploy, paid a whopping Rs 10,000 for a supposed shoot that never took place.

Unveiling the Scam

Doubts began to stir when the model discovered that ANG Productions had vacated their office premises and that the much-anticipated shoot in Delhi was never scheduled. The house of cards Khanna built came crashing down, exposing the fraudulent nature of his operations. The incident caught the attention of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Vichitra Veer. As the investigation unfolded, the police seized profile sheets of 15 models and three mobile phones from Khanna during his arrest.

Behind the Scam

Khanna confessed to the fraudulence of his operations, revealing that he started the bogus modeling agency after working in a production house for three years with a low salary. The arrest followed an investigation triggered by a complaint filed by an aspiring model at the Kirti Nagar police station. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dark underbelly of the modeling industry, where dreams are often exploited, and trust is frequently broken.