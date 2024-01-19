Gatwick Border Official Avoids Jail Despite Involvement in Criminal Activities

In a startling revelation, Jade Hearn, a 26-year-old border official at Gatwick Airport, part of an anti-smuggling team, has managed to evade a direct prison sentence despite her involvement in criminal activities. The National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested Hearn after receiving information from the prison service, unveiling a series of alarming activities she was involved in.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Offences

Investigations revealed that Hearn had communicated with at least four men using illegal phones within prison. She was found guilty of sharing sensitive intelligence, including images of sensitive documents, with these convicted criminals. More shockingly, she had even shared personal photos of herself in her Border Force uniform with an inmate at HMP Woodhill in Buckinghamshire.

Facilitating Illicit Activities

Advertisment

Hearn's activities extended beyond the sharing of sensitive information. She was found to have discussed aiding in money laundering for drug traffickers and even gave advice on structuring bank transactions to avoid detection. The extent of her misconduct came to light when she was found with cannabis at her home during the investigation.

Impact and Sentence

The NCA, with the support of the Border Force Anti-Corruption Intelligence Team, concluded that while Hearn's actions did not significantly impact ongoing operations, the potential for damage was evident. Despite her guilty plea to all charges, including misconduct in public office and assisting in the use of illegal prison phones, Southwark Crown Court sentenced her to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years.