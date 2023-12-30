Gateway Warrior Foundation VP Accused of Stealing from Wounded Veterans’ Fund

Brett Leary, a 42-year-old Missouri man and vice president of the Gateway Warrior Foundation, is caught in the crosshairs of justice for allegedly pilfering over $36,000 from a fund intended to aid wounded veterans. This act of betrayal has sent shockwaves through the community that the foundation has served for nearly a decade.

Seizing Control of Finances

Leary’s path to the alleged theft began with a strategic move. He reportedly closed the existing bank account of the foundation, swiftly replacing it with a new one. This maneuver granted him full authority over the fund’s finances, including access to a debit card linked to the account. From this position of control, Leary allegedly embarked on a series of fraudulent transactions.

Writing Checks to Himself

The vice president, entrusted with the responsibility of managing the foundation’s resources, is accused of writing checks to himself. These transactions amounted to several thousand dollars, a fact that came to light only when the treasurer requested bank statements. The discovery sparked an internal investigation, leading to a confrontation with Leary.

The Failed Attempt to Repay

When confronted, Leary made an attempt to repay the organization. He wrote a check for $36,716.44, a sum that supposedly covered the stolen amount. However, in a twist of irony, the check was returned for insufficient funds, adding fuel to the already blazing allegations against him.

Turning Himself In

Leary subsequently turned himself into the Eureka Police Department on December 21. The St. Louis County Prosecutor has now charged him with one felony count of stealing more than $750. His next court appearance, a crucial juncture in this unraveling drama, is scheduled for January 29.