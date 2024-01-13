Garfield Man Arrested for Violent Robbery and Assault in Little Ferry

On the evening of December 28, 2023, a peaceful commercial neighborhood in Little Ferry, New Jersey, was marred by an act of armed robbery and aggravated assault. The alleged perpetrator, 32-year-old Jose Milton Mejia-Mejia of Garfield, was apprehended following the crime, marking a swift response from local law enforcement agencies.

A Brutal Attack Unfolds

At approximately 6:03 p.m., a chilling incident transpired at 19 Harding Place. An employee of a commercial business found themselves at the receiving end of an unprovoked attack by Mejia-Mejia. Wielding a bat, the suspect inflicted severe head injuries on the victim, necessitating immediate hospitalization.

Underlying Malice Exposed

Further investigations revealed a more sinister dimension to the crime. Mejia-Mejia, it emerged, had previously engaged in acts of vandalism against the same victim. The suspect had slashed the tires of the victim’s car, an act that hinted at a premeditated intent to cause harm.

The Turning Point: A Dropped Handgun

During the assault, in a twist of fate, Mejia-Mejia inadvertently dropped a handgun. The discovery of the firearm at the scene added a chilling layer to the narrative of the crime. It brought to light the grim reality of the threat the victim faced and the potential severity of the crime.

Collaborative Effort Leads to Quick Arrest

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, Chief Jason Love of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, and Chief James Walters of the Little Ferry Police Department, Mejia-Mejia’s arrest was expedited. The discovery of a vehicle linked to the suspect further facilitated his capture, offering a measure of justice for the victim and a reminder of the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to public safety.