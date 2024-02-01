Gardai Seek Public Assistance in Search for Missing Teenagers

In a dual appeal, the Irish Gardai are anxiously seeking public assistance in the search for two missing teenagers: Kayleigh Hafford and Jayden Kavanagh. Their respective disappearances from Co Louth and Dublin 22 have stirred a wave of concern, prompting an urgent call for information that could shed light on their whereabouts.

A Plea for Kayleigh

15-year-old Kayleigh Hafford vanished from Tallanstown, Co Louth on January 26, 2024. Standing at 5' 4" tall, Kayleigh is of medium build, her dyed blonde hair and blue eyes making her easily recognizable. On the day of her disappearance, she was last seen in a white top, a sleeveless jacket, cream leggings, and white runners. As the days pass with no sign of Kayleigh, the urgency surrounding her safe return escalates.

Concern for Jayden

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Jayden Kavanagh has been absent from his Clondalkin home since January 18. Jayden, described as around 5ft 9" tall with a slim build, blonde hair, and blue eyes, was last seen in a grey Canada Goose jacket and grey and yellow On Running runners. The prolonged duration of his absence has amplified the Gardai's concerns for his welfare.

Public Assistance Needed

The Gardai have provided contact details for Drogheda Garda Station in the case of Kayleigh and Clondalkin Garda Station for Jayden. They have also shared a confidential hotline number, urging anyone with potential leads or information to make contact. The public’s cooperation in these cases is not just requested – it is vital. The safe return of these two teenagers hinges on collective vigilance and prompt reporting of any relevant information.