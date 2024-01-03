Gardaí Investigates Violent Brawl Captured on Video in Millstreet Pizzeria

A fierce brawl erupted in the small hours of December 27 within the confines of a late-night pizzeria in Millstreet, County Cork. The Gardaí have launched an investigation into the violent incident, with footage of the fracas proliferating across the internet and forming an integral part of the ongoing inquiry.

Revelations from the Video

The 53-second video reveals a scene of pandemonium, with a minimum of six men embroiled in a fistfight. The blows exchanged by the belligerents induced palpable fear among the onlookers both inside and outside the fast-food joint. In a startling escalation of the brawl, two individuals were spotted employing a brush and, shockingly, a pizza spatula as makeshift weapons.

Chaos and Injuries Amidst the Melee

An individual involved in the brawl was noticed attempting to staunch the bleeding from a head wound even as the chaos raged around him. The sight of such injury and unchecked aggression in a public space has provoked widespread consternation.

Investigation Underway

Gardaí made their presence at the scene before the clock struck 1 am, and have confirmed that their probe into this public disorder incident is ongoing. The video, now a crucial part of their investigation, continues to circulate online, serving as a stark reminder of the disturbing violence that erupted that night.