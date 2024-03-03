Ganja Smuggling Gang Escapes After Injuring SEB Personnel in Srikakulam, 386 kg Seized Near Vizag

In a daring confrontation on Sunday, a ganja smuggling gang injured three Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel in Srikakulam district, only to be intercepted near Visakhapatnam, marking a significant crackdown on drug trafficking in the region. Despite the interception, the culprits managed to evade capture, leading to an extensive search operation.

High-Speed Chase Ends in Drug Seizure

The incident unfolded when SEB personnel, including a sub-inspector and two constables, attempted to halt a lorry suspected of carrying illegal substances near Nemali Narayanapuram in Srikakulam district. In a desperate bid to escape, the driver rammed the vehicle into the officers, causing them injuries. They were promptly taken to Palasa Government Hospital and later transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam for further treatment. Following the attack, a police team from Anandapuram was alerted and positioned at Bheemili X Road Junction to intercept the lorry. The vehicle was eventually found abandoned near Paradesipalem, with the gang members nowhere in sight.

Comprehensive Search Underway

The Anandapuram police managed to seize approximately 386 kg of ganja, hidden in 13 bags, from the abandoned lorry, marking a significant blow to the drug smuggling operations in the area. The vehicle, registered in Rajasthan as a goods carrier, is now a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. Efforts to apprehend the fleeing gang members have intensified, with authorities combing through potential hideouts and examining surveillance footage to trace their whereabouts.

Community and Police Collaboration

This incident has underscored the perilous nature of drug enforcement duties and the audacity of smuggling operations within the region. It also highlights the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to combat such illicit activities. The Anandapuram police have called upon the public to report any suspicious activity, as the collective effort is crucial for ensuring safety and curbing drug trafficking. As the search for the accused continues, the event serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in the fight against drug smuggling.

The seizure of such a substantial quantity of ganja not only disrupts the supply chain but also sends a strong message to those involved in the drug trade. As the investigation progresses, the implications for regional drug trafficking dynamics remain to be seen, with the potential for significant repercussions on the broader fight against narcotics in the area.