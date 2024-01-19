Gangland Liverpool: A Tale of Unsolved Murders and Feuds

In the heart of Liverpool, a feud has been simmering for decades, its roots buried deep in the city's underworld. The Crocky Crew and the Strand Gang, two notorious groups marking their territories with violence and unsolved murders. One such case is the New Year's Day assassination in 2004 of Danny McDonald, believed to be a leader of the Crocky Crew. Despite being shot seven times by a masked gunman inside the Royal Oak pub, the case remains cold, with no arrests made.

Triggering a Cycle of Retribution

The McDonald killing set in motion a series of reprisals. The most tragic was the killing of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007 by Sean Mercer, a member of the Crocky Crew. Mercer's attack was not actually aimed at Jones, but rather, a failed attempt to shoot members of the rival Nogga Dogs, a subgroup within the Strand Gang, in their territory.

Another peak in the feud saw Joey Thompson, a key member of the Strand Gang, gunned down in 2012. Thompson was previously arrested in connection to McDonald's murder but was released. In 2006, Liam Smith, a rising member of the Strand Gang, was also murdered outside a prison in a suspected revenge killing. Despite a 10-week trial in 2007, which led to three murder convictions and one manslaughter conviction, the murders of McDonald and Thompson remain unsolved.