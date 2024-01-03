en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gangland Gunman Marc Webley Shot Dead on New Year’s Eve: A Targeted Attack in Edinburgh

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Gangland Gunman Marc Webley Shot Dead on New Year’s Eve: A Targeted Attack in Edinburgh

In the waning hours of New Year’s Eve, the city of Edinburgh was jolted by a fatal shooting. The unfortunate victim, Marc Webley, was a 38-year-old man with a history of gang-related activity. The crime scene was outside the Anchor Inn on West Granton Road, and the time of the attack was around 11:50 PM. This brutal incident not only claimed the life of Webley but also left another man, aged 39, seriously injured.

The Attack: Targeted and Brutal

The police believe that this was not a random act of violence, but an isolated targeted attack. The assailant allegedly used a red Hyundai Tucson, which was seen heading towards Leith immediately after the shooting. The vehicle had at least one more occupant, possibly an accomplice to the crime. This has led the police to conduct an extensive search for this suspect vehicle, appealing to the public for any information or footage related to its movements before and after the incident.

Investigation: A Potential Breakthrough?

As the investigation proceeded, a potentially significant development occurred. A vehicle was found approximately four miles away from the scene of the crime, in an area known as Darvel Gait, near Craigentinny Golf Course. The area was promptly cordoned off, and an investigation is underway to determine whether this is the same vehicle involved in the murder. The make and model of this recovered vehicle have yet to be revealed.

Marc Webley: A Checkered Past

Marc Webley was not an unknown figure in the criminal world. He had served an 11-year prison sentence for his involvement in a gangland shooting back in 2005. Interestingly, just hours before his demise, Webley had taken to social media to taunt his enemies, urging them to ‘come and get it’. His death, therefore, raises questions about the ongoing gang wars within the city and the dangerous dynamics of rivalries within the criminal underworld. As the investigation continues, the challenge for the police is to establish a connection between the recovered vehicle and the shooting incident, providing some closure to this gruesome chapter of violence.

0
Crime Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji Seeks Bail in Money Laundering Case

By Dil Bar Irshad

Daylight Robbery Outside Jefferson Village Bank, Police Seek Public Assistance

By BNN Correspondents

Cleveland Police Officer to Face Misconduct Hearing Over Alleged Breaches

By Rafia Tasleem

St. Thomas Police Investigate Theft and Mischief Incidents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Deadly Police Chase in Stara Zagora Sparks Controversy and Calls for A ...
@Bulgaria · 6 mins
Deadly Police Chase in Stara Zagora Sparks Controversy and Calls for A ...
heart comment 0
Pasadena Man to Face Sentencing on Firearms, Machine Gun Parts Possession

By BNN Correspondents

Pasadena Man to Face Sentencing on Firearms, Machine Gun Parts Possession
Verbal Altercation Ends in Shooting in Panorama City

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Verbal Altercation Ends in Shooting in Panorama City
Accused Child Manslaughter Suspect Evades Court Appearance, Citing Health Issues

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Accused Child Manslaughter Suspect Evades Court Appearance, Citing Health Issues
New Year’s Eve Gunfire Terrorizes Texas Neighborhood

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year's Eve Gunfire Terrorizes Texas Neighborhood
Latest Headlines
World News
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
2 mins
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
3 mins
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
3 mins
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
3 mins
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
4 mins
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
4 mins
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
4 mins
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
4 mins
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
5 mins
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
7 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
17 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
58 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app