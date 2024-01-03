Gangland Gunman Marc Webley Shot Dead on New Year’s Eve: A Targeted Attack in Edinburgh

In the waning hours of New Year’s Eve, the city of Edinburgh was jolted by a fatal shooting. The unfortunate victim, Marc Webley, was a 38-year-old man with a history of gang-related activity. The crime scene was outside the Anchor Inn on West Granton Road, and the time of the attack was around 11:50 PM. This brutal incident not only claimed the life of Webley but also left another man, aged 39, seriously injured.

The Attack: Targeted and Brutal

The police believe that this was not a random act of violence, but an isolated targeted attack. The assailant allegedly used a red Hyundai Tucson, which was seen heading towards Leith immediately after the shooting. The vehicle had at least one more occupant, possibly an accomplice to the crime. This has led the police to conduct an extensive search for this suspect vehicle, appealing to the public for any information or footage related to its movements before and after the incident.

Investigation: A Potential Breakthrough?

As the investigation proceeded, a potentially significant development occurred. A vehicle was found approximately four miles away from the scene of the crime, in an area known as Darvel Gait, near Craigentinny Golf Course. The area was promptly cordoned off, and an investigation is underway to determine whether this is the same vehicle involved in the murder. The make and model of this recovered vehicle have yet to be revealed.

Marc Webley: A Checkered Past

Marc Webley was not an unknown figure in the criminal world. He had served an 11-year prison sentence for his involvement in a gangland shooting back in 2005. Interestingly, just hours before his demise, Webley had taken to social media to taunt his enemies, urging them to ‘come and get it’. His death, therefore, raises questions about the ongoing gang wars within the city and the dangerous dynamics of rivalries within the criminal underworld. As the investigation continues, the challenge for the police is to establish a connection between the recovered vehicle and the shooting incident, providing some closure to this gruesome chapter of violence.