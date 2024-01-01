Gangland Figure Marc Webley Shot Dead During Hogmanay Celebrations

Notorious gangland figure, Marc Webley, met a violent end just before the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, amidst the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh. The fatal shooting took place outside the Anchor Inn on Granton Road, where Webley was apparently celebrating the festivities.

A Checkered Past

Webley, a figure known in the criminal world, had a history steeped in violence and crime. He served an 11-year prison sentence for shooting a rival in a drug gang. In 2006, when he was just 19, Webley, along with his accomplice James Tant, was convicted of attempted murder for shooting Peter Simpson, a gangland rival. During the assault, Simpson was shot in the back near his home in Granton, one of the five bullets fired hitting him.

Connections and Acquittals

Intriguingly, Webley’s past also included a brief romantic liaison with Jane Park, the youngest winner of EuroMillions. The relationship, however, was short-lived, ending after just a few weeks. Webley was also cleared of two attempted murder charges last year, adding to the list of his criminal undertakings and subsequent acquittals.

Fatal Shooting and Aftermath

The fatal shooting is believed to be the culmination of a dispute with a well-known figure from the south of Edinburgh. Webley was hit in the neck and head area, succumbing to his injuries on the spot. The incident also claimed another victim, a man who is currently hospitalized, fighting for his life. The police have confirmed the shooting and are in the process of investigating the incident.