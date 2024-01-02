Agra Homestay Employee Allegedly Gang-Raped; Five Arrests Made

In a shocking chain of events, a female worker at an Agra homestay became the tragic target of an alleged gang rape on November 11th.

As the horrifying incident unfolded, five individuals, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the crime. Videos of the woman’s desperate pleas for aid circulated online, amplifying the heartrending nature of her ordeal.

A Predatory Scheme Unravels

The victim reported to the police that she was manipulated into a restaurant meeting by a friend of the accused. Here, she was coerced into consuming a drink laced with sedatives.

Under the influence of these potent substances, she was forced to sign a ‘compromise letter’, a fraudulent document designed to confer advantage to the accused who were already under arrest.