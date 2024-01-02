en English
Crime

Agra Homestay Employee Allegedly Gang-Raped; Five Arrests Made

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
In a shocking chain of events, a female worker at an Agra homestay became the tragic target of an alleged gang rape on November 11th.

As the horrifying incident unfolded, five individuals, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the crime. Videos of the woman’s desperate pleas for aid circulated online, amplifying the heartrending nature of her ordeal.

A Predatory Scheme Unravels

The victim reported to the police that she was manipulated into a restaurant meeting by a friend of the accused. Here, she was coerced into consuming a drink laced with sedatives.

Under the influence of these potent substances, she was forced to sign a ‘compromise letter’, a fraudulent document designed to confer advantage to the accused who were already under arrest.

Crime
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

