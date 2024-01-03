Gang Feud Escalates: Man with Criminal Record Fatally Shot in Patna City

A lethal escalation of an ongoing feud between criminal gangs has resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man in Patna City. Sonu, also known as Baigan, was fatally shot near a cemetery in the Gulshan Hydari area on Tuesday evening around 7.30 pm.

Crime Scene Details

Sonu, residing in close proximity to the crime scene, was rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital by local residents. However, the gunshot wounds proved fatal. The crime scene was located near his residence, suggesting a possible ambush set up by his adversaries.

Victim’s Criminal Background

Rajiv Mishra, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, confirmed Sonu’s criminal record. He had been arrested previously on charges related to murder, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act. Inspector Rahul Kumar from the Khajekalan police station further revealed that Sonu had been implicated in at least five criminal cases. The man had been released from jail only a year prior to the shooting.

Investigations and Manhunt

Witnesses to the crime identified at least one suspect involved in the shooting. Police raids are currently underway to apprehend those responsible for Sonu’s murder. The initial investigation suggests that the motive for the killing was a feud with another criminal gang. In the myriad complexities of underworld rivalries, the echoes of violence often reverberate on the city streets.

In a related development, Bahubali RJD leader Anant Singh, with a criminal history, is currently lodged in Patna Beur jail in an arms act case. The Patna police have applied for remand to investigate how Singh obtained a mobile and a sim card in prison. A recent raid by the district administration led to the seizure of the mobile phone and sim card from Singh’s cell, resulting in the suspension of a senior cell keeper for negligence.