Gangs Disrupt Siyabonga Secondary School Exams, Targeting Student Success Sabotage

In a chilling revelation that has shocked educators and parents alike, juvenile gangsters from Braamfischerville in Soweto and Durban Deep in Roodepoort have been deliberately disrupting mid-year and matric exams at Siyabonga Secondary School. Their objective is as sinister as it is startling: to ensure that the pupils fail these critical assessments.

For the past two years, two notorious gangs, Waya and Kalawa, have unleashed a reign of terror on both pupils and teachers during exam periods. These gangs, composed of young but ruthless members, have been executing attacks that not only induce fear but also thwart the educational progression of the students.

Insights from Former Members: A Glimpse into the Gang's Strategy

The grim reality of this situation has been brought to light by former gang members who have chosen to share their insights with City Press. Their testimonies paint a picture of a calculated strategy designed to disrupt and derail the future prospects of young students.

The persistent interference with the examination process at Siyabonga Secondary School poses a significant challenge to the school's administration. Yet, it also illuminates the broader issue of gang influence in educational institutions.