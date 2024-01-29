Gambia's National Youth Parliament Opposes Presidential Pardon of Convicts

The National Youth Parliament of The Gambia (NYP) has raised serious concerns over President Barrow's recent decision to pardon about 30 convicts, including individuals convicted of severe crimes such as murder and rape. In a robust response to this controversial move, the NYP has expressed deep worry and called on the President to reconsider his decision. This demonstrates the NYP's firm stance against presidential pardons in The Gambia.

Undermining Public Confidence and Violating Human Rights

The NYP emphasizes that the President's decision could severely undermine public confidence in the justice system. The fear is that pardoning these convicts could discourage victims from reporting such crimes, fearing that their perpetrators might eventually be forgiven through presidential pardons. This, the NYP argues, is a violation of the sanctity of human rights, as it could potentially deny victims the justice they rightfully deserve.

Impact on Victims' Families and Society

Furthermore, the NYP has also pointed out the potential negative impact on the families of victims, particularly those who may feel helpless seeing the convicted individuals reintegrated into society without serving their full sentences. The NYP suggests that consultations with victims' families might be ineffective due to the influence of government and religious leaders, further complicating the situation.

A Call for Clarity and Compassion

While recognizing the importance of compassion in the justice system, the NYP insists on a clear explanation for the pardons, especially given the sensitive nature of the crimes and the impact on victims and society at large. The statement reflects a broader effort to maintain the integrity of The Gambia's transitional justice process and protect women and girls from violence. The NYP's call is a plea for justice, transparency, and accountability in the face of controversial decisions that could potentially ripple through the fabrics of the society.