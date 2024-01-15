en English
Crime

Gambian Man Arrested for Illegal Borehole Construction Near Senegal Border

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Gambian Man Arrested for Illegal Borehole Construction Near Senegal Border

A man from Gambia faces legal backlash after the Direction of the Air and Border Police (DPAF) arrested him in the Velingara Department of Senegal on January 8, 2024.

The arrest was a result of his illegal construction of a mini hydraulic borehole near the Senegal-Gambia border, specifically in a secluded bush along the Medina-Mary-Gambissara road, approximately 6 kilometers north of Medina-Mary, close to the southern village of Gambissara.

Ibrahima Ciss Speaks Out

President of the Association Internationale Medina Mary, Ibrahima Ciss, reported the incident, raising concerns about the man’s activities near the border. This is not the first time the individual has been involved in illegal constructions. Previously, he had attempted to build a fence-wall on Senegalese territory near the border without obtaining necessary permissions. However, his unlicensed venture was halted by the DPAF.

Seizure of Smuggled Equipment

In this most recent case, the police found and seized a significant amount of drilling equipment that had been smuggled into the country. Items confiscated included pipes, a drilling machine, water tanks, and stakes, all of which are believed to have been used in the unlawful construction of the borehole.

Additional Cross-Border Violations

Adding to the list of transgressions, on January 7, 2024, DPAF officers intercepted two horse-carts loaded with tree trunks. The tree trunks were being transported to The Gambia for sale, a clear violation of cross-border regulations. Ciss has urged Gambian officials to take note of these cross-border legal violations and take appropriate measures to prevent future incidents.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

