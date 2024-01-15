Gambian Man Arrested for Illegal Borehole Construction Near Senegal Border

A man from Gambia faces legal backlash after the Direction of the Air and Border Police (DPAF) arrested him in the Velingara Department of Senegal on January 8, 2024.

The arrest was a result of his illegal construction of a mini hydraulic borehole near the Senegal-Gambia border, specifically in a secluded bush along the Medina-Mary-Gambissara road, approximately 6 kilometers north of Medina-Mary, close to the southern village of Gambissara.

Ibrahima Ciss Speaks Out

President of the Association Internationale Medina Mary, Ibrahima Ciss, reported the incident, raising concerns about the man’s activities near the border. This is not the first time the individual has been involved in illegal constructions. Previously, he had attempted to build a fence-wall on Senegalese territory near the border without obtaining necessary permissions. However, his unlicensed venture was halted by the DPAF.

Seizure of Smuggled Equipment

In this most recent case, the police found and seized a significant amount of drilling equipment that had been smuggled into the country. Items confiscated included pipes, a drilling machine, water tanks, and stakes, all of which are believed to have been used in the unlawful construction of the borehole.

Additional Cross-Border Violations

Adding to the list of transgressions, on January 7, 2024, DPAF officers intercepted two horse-carts loaded with tree trunks. The tree trunks were being transported to The Gambia for sale, a clear violation of cross-border regulations. Ciss has urged Gambian officials to take note of these cross-border legal violations and take appropriate measures to prevent future incidents.