en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Galapagos Islands: Cocaine Trade’s New Target

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
Galapagos Islands: Cocaine Trade’s New Target

The tranquil Galapagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a sanctuary for unique wildlife, are now caught in the crossfire of an escalating cocaine trade that is fuelling violence in mainland Ecuador. The unassuming Isabela Island airport, devoid of substantial security measures, recently played host to an unannounced landing of a Cessna Conquest II plane – a chilling incident suspected to be the handiwork of drug traffickers who absconded, leaving behind fuel containers.

Galapagos: A Covert Refueling Depot?

This intriguing episode underscores a darker threat that has crept into the Galapagos: the islands are increasingly being exploited by international drug organizations as a covert refuelling station. Cocaine is being transported from the heartlands of South America to the consumer markets of the United States and Europe, and the Galapagos Islands have emerged as a pivotal waypoint in this illicit journey.

Ecuador’s Battle With Cocaine Trade

Strategically sandwiched between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest cocaine producers, Ecuador has witnessed a harrowing surge in gang violence and drug trafficking activity. This prompted President Daniel Noboa to declare an internal armed conflict, a move that signals the gravity of the crisis. The government has retaliated by ramping up military patrols and seizing record amounts of cocaine. Yet, the traffickers have proved elusive, adapting their strategies by using more remote routes and co-opting local fishermen into their illicit operations as fuel smugglers.

The Cocaine Trade’s Impact on Galapagos

The Ecuadorian navy has reported an alarming increase in cocaine seizures around the Galapagos in recent months. Weapons have also been found, indicating that the islands are being exploited not just for drug trafficking, but also for transporting arms to Ecuadorian gangs. This criminal infiltration into the Galapagos is a stark reminder of the challenges Ecuador faces in monitoring its expansive maritime territory, with limited resources and minimal U.S. support since the departure of U.S. forces in 2009.

The situation is further complicated by the arrest of top security officials and judges for alleged criminal activity linked to the drug trade. As the natural wonder of the Galapagos grapples with the unsettling intrusion of the cocaine trade, the need for effective countermeasures becomes increasingly urgent, to protect not just Ecuador’s heritage, but also its national security.

0
Crime Ecuador Wildlife
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
10 mins ago
Unmasking the 'Pig Butchering' Scam: A Disturbing Trend in Online Fraud
In the realm of online deceit, a new, sophisticated form of scam lurks. Colloquially known as ‘pig butchering,’ this fraud targets unsuspecting individuals through social media platforms. The scenario is unsettling: what begins as an innocuous message soon morphs into a seeming friendship or romantic liaison. The scammers, often posing as affluent individuals, engage with
Unmasking the 'Pig Butchering' Scam: A Disturbing Trend in Online Fraud
Retail Theft Surge in California Prompts Unusual Security Measures
40 mins ago
Retail Theft Surge in California Prompts Unusual Security Measures
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
41 mins ago
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
Middle Village Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Queens Carjacking
25 mins ago
Middle Village Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Queens Carjacking
Brutal Attack on CTA Red Line Leaves Woman Brain Dead, Raises Safety Concerns
31 mins ago
Brutal Attack on CTA Red Line Leaves Woman Brain Dead, Raises Safety Concerns
TikTok-Related Crimes Surge: A Call for Tighter Social Media Regulations
34 mins ago
TikTok-Related Crimes Surge: A Call for Tighter Social Media Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
50 seconds
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
3 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
4 mins
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
5 mins
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
6 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
7 mins
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
7 mins
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
9 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app