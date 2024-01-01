en English
Crime

Fugitive ‘Teacher Chen’ Apprehended by Taipei Police After 23 Years

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Fugitive 'Teacher Chen' Apprehended by Taipei Police After 23 Years

In the early morning hours of December 21, Taipei police made a breakthrough, arresting a criminal who had been on the lam for over two decades. The fugitive, known infamously by the alias “Teacher Chen,” had successfully eluded law enforcement since 1999, following his implication in a murder case. His arrest marks the end of a 23-year-old manhunt, a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by the Taipei police.

The Crime and the Fugitive

The seeds of this intriguing fugitive tale were sown on December 10, 1999, when a cold-blooded murder occurred in a Taipei karaoke bar. Chen, along with an accomplice, was accused of shooting a person to death. The incident led to an official warrant being issued in 2000, but Chen managed to slip through the fingers of justice by adopting a life of shadows and subterfuge.

His fugitive lifestyle was meticulously crafted to avoid raising suspicion. He shunned any form of identification, opted against a fixed residence, and restricted his movements to the cover of darkness. His chosen modes of transportation were walking and cycling, benign activities that helped him blend into the crowd and stay off the police radar.

The Hunt and Capture

Chen’s understanding of police manhunt techniques played a crucial role in his evasion. He skillfully navigated between New Taipei and Taoyuan, remaining undetected for years. However, the last two years saw him return to operate in the Shezi neighborhood of Shilin District. This return was likely spurred by the imminent expiration of the statute of limitations on his warrant.

His capture was the result of a combination of an anonymous tip and diligent police work. The Shilin Precinct chief, Huang Shwei-uain, established a special taskforce dedicated to apprehending Chen. Despite the lack of a photo on record, Chen’s identity was confirmed through his fingerprints at the time of his arrest.

The Aftermath

Following his arrest, Chen was transferred to the Shilin prosecutor’s office, suspected of murder. His capture brings closure to a near quarter-century-long manhunt, a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice. It’s a reminder that, no matter how long it takes, the law will eventually catch up with those who break it.

Crime Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

