Crime

Fugitive Pleads Guilty to 2018 Sexual Assault Charges in Butler County

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Fugitive Pleads Guilty to 2018 Sexual Assault Charges in Butler County

Jorge Raymundo Gaspar, a 56-year-old man who spent five years on the run, has confessed to sexual assault charges in Butler County Common Pleas Court. The verdict brings closure to a case that began in January 2018 when Gaspar was indicted by a grand jury for a series of heinous crimes, including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition.

The Crimes and The Escape

The egregious violations occurred between August 2016 and February 2017 in Sharonville, Butler County. But before Gaspar could face his charges, he fled to Mexico. His escape marked the start of a five-year-long chase that saw Gaspar evade capture and resist the long arm of the law.

The Manhunt and Capture

Paul Newton, an investigator from the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, played a pivotal role in locating Gaspar. His efforts were bolstered by the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Their combined efforts culminated in Gaspar’s extradition back to the United States in May. He was subsequently booked into the Butler County Jail on May 26, held on a $1 million bond with an ICE holder.

The Plea Deal and Sentencing

In a significant twist, shortly before his trial, Gaspar accepted a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition, charges that, while severe, are lesser than the original indictment. With his admission, Gaspar now faces a sentence of up to 11.5 years in prison and will be designated as a Tier III sexual offender.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

