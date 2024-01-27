Fugitive Father on 'Most Wanted' List Arrested in Mexico Over Infant's Death

Accused child murderer Anthony Ojeda, who had been on the run for two years, has been captured in Mexico City, marking an end to an exhaustive international manhunt. Ojeda, formerly on the U.S. Marshals Service's '15 Most Wanted' list, was wanted in connection with the death of his 6-week-old son, Eli Ojeda, in 2019.

Details of the Crime

The child was found dead from acute methamphetamine toxicity and physical trauma, a grim discovery that led to Ojeda's initial arrest. Also implicated in the case was Ojeda's husband, Neil Garzon. Both men were subsequently charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child, reflective of the grave nature of their alleged crimes.

Flight and Capture

Released on bond, the pair failed to appear at a hearing in August 2021 and subsequently fled the U.S. Their disappearance sparked a multi-agency international search, which ultimately concluded with Ojeda's capture in Mexico City. His arrest was facilitated by Interpol, and he is currently awaiting extradition to the U.S. His partner, Garzon, has already been released into U.S. custody.

Impact on the Community

The capture of Ojeda has been hailed as a significant victory for the Cohoes Police Department and the community at large. It underscores the relentless pursuit of justice, even in the face of daunting challenges and international borders. However, it remains unclear if the accused have legal representation, and the public defender's office in Albany County has yet to respond to inquiries for comment.