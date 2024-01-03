Fugitive Criminal Taunts Gardaí on Social Media After Escaping Custody

In a surprising turn of events, a criminal affiliated with one of Drogheda’s feuding gangs has managed to escape law enforcement custody. The man, in his 30s, was under arrest for a court appearance linked to money laundering offences. On December 14, he was afforded the privilege of stepping outside for a cigarette at the Drogheda Garda Station. Seizing the opportunity, the man fled the premises at around 9pm and has been on the lam since.

Mocking Law Enforcement

The fugitive’s audacity doesn’t end with his escape. He has been actively taunting the Gardaí on social media platforms. Using the image of the Road Runner cartoon character as his profile picture, the man has been posting updates that suggest he is beyond the reach of Irish law enforcement. His provocative posts hint that he is currently not in Ireland, thereby complicating the search efforts.

Intention to Return

In a recent social media post, the fugitive declared his intention to surrender to the authorities soon. He boldly told the Gardaí to include the escape charge along with his existing offences, which he plans to confront in the new year. Once apprehended, he will face an escape from lawful custody charge, carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Consequences for Aiding the Fugitive

Anyone found to be aiding the criminal could face significant legal repercussions. According to Section 6 of the Criminal Law Act 1976, individuals who assist him in remaining unlawfully at large could be prosecuted. Despite extensive searches, the man remains elusive. An Garda Siochana has confirmed that there are no new updates in the ongoing investigation.

