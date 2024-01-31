Fugitive Apprehended in Ohio: Drones and Deputies Join Forces

In an exemplary display of modern law enforcement techniques, the Stark County Sheriff's Office in Ohio successfully employed a drone to apprehend a 28-year-old fugitive, Cody Stewart, from Canton. The incident, which occurred on Heritage Avenue NW, unfolded as deputies responded to a disturbance call.

The Chase

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were met with resistance from Stewart, who provided false information to them and subsequently fled into the dense woods surrounding the area. This led to a pursuit that was anything but traditional. Stark County's FAA-certified deputy took to the controls of a drone, initiating an unconventional search for the fleeing man.

Technology at Play

The drone, equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance technology, was able to spot Stewart concealed in the woods, making the arrest possible. At around 10:10 a.m., Stewart was apprehended, marking an end to the high-tech chase. The arrest served as a shining example of the merger between law enforcement and cutting-edge technology.

The Aftermath and Commitment to Modern Policing

Stewart was subsequently booked on multiple warrants, including aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor theft. Furthermore, he now faces charges of obstruction and identity fraud linked to his initial interaction with the deputies. The Stark County Sheriff's Office, boasting a fleet of 12 drones and six deputies certified to operate them, continues to underscore its commitment to using modern technology to enhance public safety. In the wake of the arrest, Sheriff George Maier lauded the use of technology and the expertise of his deputies, highlighting the event as a testament to his office's proactive approach to modern law enforcement.