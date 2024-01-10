en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

FTX Founder Enlists Marc Mukasey’s Legal Expertise Amid Fraud Conviction

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
FTX Founder Enlists Marc Mukasey’s Legal Expertise Amid Fraud Conviction

FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, in a strategic move to potentially secure a reduced sentence in his impending legal proceedings, has enlisted the services of renowned white-collar lawyer, Marc Mukasey. This development comes in the wake of Bankman-Fried’s conviction for orchestrating a multibillion-dollar fraud, for which he could face decades in prison.

Mukasey: The White-Collar Defense Expert

Marc Mukasey, a former federal prosecutor, is a prominent figure within the New York legal scene. Renowned for his legal expertise and extensive network, Mukasey has built a reputation for securing more lenient sentences for high-profile white-collar defendants. His record includes the representation of Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola, who received a four-year prison term despite initial prosecutors’ recommendation of an eleven-year sentence.

Bankman-Fried’s Legal Battle

Sam Bankman-Fried, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world, is currently facing potentially decades in prison following his conviction. The founder of FTX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Bankman-Fried has been found guilty of masterminding a multibillion-dollar fraud. The severity of the charges levied against him has led to the reshuffling of his legal team, with the hiring of Mukasey being the latest development.

Strategic Move Ahead of Sentencing

The retention of Marc Mukasey by Bankman-Fried represents a discerning move in anticipation of his sentencing. Given Mukasey’s impressive track record in securing lenient sentences for his clients, the FTX founder’s decision may be seen as a strategic attempt to obtain a reduced sentence in his own legal proceedings. As the case progresses, the cryptocurrency community and the wider financial world will be closely observing the outcomes.

0
Crime Cryptocurrency
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
36 seconds ago
Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting
A somber pallor hung over Leicestershire as local law enforcement authorities revealed a disturbing incident that led to the fatal shooting of a dog believed to be an XL bully. This unfortunate event was triggered after a female police officer was grievously bitten by the dog, necessitating immediate surgical intervention. Incident Elicits Trauma and Distress
Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting
Ecuador's Crisis Deepens as Gang Leader's Escape Unleashes Violence
10 mins ago
Ecuador's Crisis Deepens as Gang Leader's Escape Unleashes Violence
State of Emergency Declared in South America Following Gang Leader's Prison Escape
11 mins ago
State of Emergency Declared in South America Following Gang Leader's Prison Escape
Scammers Siphon £138,000 from Jersey Residents via Fake Bank Texts
1 min ago
Scammers Siphon £138,000 from Jersey Residents via Fake Bank Texts
Maxwell Doubts Authenticity of Crucial Evidence in Prince Andrew Case
5 mins ago
Maxwell Doubts Authenticity of Crucial Evidence in Prince Andrew Case
TB Joshua's Daughter Exposes a History of Abuse
8 mins ago
TB Joshua's Daughter Exposes a History of Abuse
Latest Headlines
World News
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
22 seconds
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
47 seconds
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
2 mins
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
3 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
3 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
5 mins
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
6 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
6 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app