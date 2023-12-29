en English
Crime

FTC Warns of QR Code Scams Amid Rising Identity Theft Cases

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:21 pm EST
In a recent warning issued by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the public has been alerted to the potential risks of Quick Response (QR) codes in facilitating identity theft. QR codes, the black and white squares frequently observed on restaurant menus, retail store displays, and various other settings, have become a commonplace tool for storing and transmitting URLs. However, this convenience has become a double-edged sword, with scammers now exploiting these codes to steal personal information.

QR Codes: A New Avenue for Scammers

According to Alvaro Puig, an FTC consumer education specialist, scammers have discerned an ingenious method of embedding harmful links within these QR codes. When unsuspecting users scan these malicious codes, they are redirected to spoofed websites that bear a deceptive similarity to legitimate pages. The illusion of authenticity encourages users to log in, thereby granting scammers access to sensitive data. In an even more insidious twist, certain QR codes can covertly install malware on a user’s device without their knowledge.

The Lavish Exploitation of Stolen Data

With the ill-gotten data in their possession, identity thieves can engage in a multitude of unauthorized activities. These range from draining the victim’s bank accounts, making unauthorized credit card charges, and opening new accounts in the victim’s name. The stolen data also enables them to obtain medical treatment or even file fraudulent tax returns, all under the guise of the unsuspecting victim.

Deceptive Tactics and Countermeasures

The FTC has taken note of the various strategies employed by these scammers. Tactics include placing fake QR codes over parking meters or sending them via text or email under the pretense of a package delivery issue or a need to alter a password due to suspicious activity. To counter these fraudulent activities, the FTC has issued guidelines on how to safeguard oneself from these QR code scams. Foremost among these is the advice to exercise caution and vigilance when interacting with QR codes, particularly in situations that seem overly urgent or suspicious.

Crime Cybersecurity Science & Technology
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

