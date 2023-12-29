FTA Responds to Surge in Attacks on Transit Workers Amid Pandemic

There’s a growing wave of violence sweeping across the U.S. transit system. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the governmental body tasked with ensuring the safety and efficiency of public transportation, has registered an alarming rise in violent attacks on bus drivers and other transit employees. Between 2008 and 2021, the rate of such incidents soared by a staggering 121%, a figure that has seen a further surge amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown Stress Fuels Violence

The escalating crisis, according to experts, is fueled in part by high stress and frustration stemming from lockdown policies. The result is a chilling new reality for transit workers who face daily threats to their safety. A chilling illustration of this trend was a recent incident in South Bay, where a machete-wielding passenger kidnapped a bus driver, highlighting the extreme danger that transit workers are increasingly exposed to.

FTA’s Proposed ‘General Directive’

In response to the rising tide of violence, the FTA has proposed a ‘General Directive’ aimed at curbing these attacks. The directive mandates transit agencies to conduct comprehensive safety risk assessments related to assaults on transit workers. Also, it necessitates the development of mitigation strategies that could help prevent such incidents.

The proposal includes the establishment of safety committees within transit agencies servicing major cities. These committees would be responsible for overseeing the implementation of safety measures and ensuring that they are adequately enforced. The FTA expects these measures to be implemented within 60 days of the directive’s finalization.

Public Feedback and Future Plans

The FTA remains open for public comments on the proposed General Directive until February 20. The move is seen as an essential step in engaging the wider community in efforts to safeguard transit workers. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez have both underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of transit workers, who they described as ‘crucial in keeping the nation moving’.

As the FTA grapples with this crisis, the coming weeks will be pivotal. The feedback received during the public comment period will shape the final directive and the course of action the administration adopts to protect its transit workers from the escalating violence.

