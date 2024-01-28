FRSC Abia State Retrieves Stolen Vehicle Through NVIS, Boosting Anti-Theft Efforts

In an audacious display of efficiency, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of Abia State, Nigeria, apprehended a suspected car thief in the city of Aba. The suspect was found in possession of a stolen Toyota Camry, bearing the registration number URL 974 TY. The recovery of the stolen vehicle was made possible through the FRSC's National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS), a groundbreaking tool in the fight against auto theft.

The suspect, along with the recovered vehicle, has been handed over to the local police for further investigation. This successful recovery is a testament to the effectiveness of the NVIS and the proactive measures taken by the FRSC in combatting vehicle theft and enhancing security.

The Power of the NVIS

The NVIS is a potent instrument that aids in tracking and identifying stolen vehicles. Beyond its primary function, it also serves as a valuable resource for providing intelligence to security agencies nationwide. The Assistant Road Commander (Public Education) for the FRSC in Abia, Chinwendu Enyioko, highlighted the power of the NVIS in a public statement following the recovery.

Enyioko, in his statement, urged the public to register their vehicles on the NVIS platform. The scheme has proved it's worth, with eight vehicles having been recovered over the past two years. By registering their vehicles, owners can contribute to the security agencies' collective intelligence, enhancing the ability to track and recover stolen vehicles, and ultimately, maintain public safety.