From Smugglers to Reform Advocates: A Look into the Drug Trade

In an unprecedented encounter, five individuals - each a former cog in the colossal machine of the illicit drug trade - come forward to share their narratives. Drawing the veil back on the shadowy world of drug smuggling, these individuals shed light on their past involvement in this underground industry and their present views on drug policy reform.

Pieter Tritton: From Smuggler to Prisoner

British native Pieter Tritton recounts his days of trafficking cocaine from Ecuador to Europe. His illicit career came to an abrupt halt with a 12-year imprisonment sentence in one of Ecuador's most notorious prisons. Today, Tritton draws from his past experiences to advocate for changes in the perception and treatment of drug offenders.

David McMillan's Journey through Heroin Trafficking

David McMillan, British Australian, was a key player in the heroin trade across Asia. His repeated arrests spanning from the 1980s to 2012 marked his turbulent journey in this perilous industry. Now, as an author and speaker, McMillan focuses his efforts on drug-policy reform, using his past as a potent source of insight and motivation.

Adi Jaffe: From Crystal Meth Dealer to Addiction Specialist

Once a crystal meth dealer in Los Angeles, Adi Jaffe climbed the ranks to deal with Mexican cartels. His life took a turn after serving time, and he emerged with a doctorate in psychology. Now a lecturer at UCLA, Jaffe also runs IGNTD, a practice offering a fresh approach to addiction recovery.

Shaun Attwood: From MDMA Trafficker to Prison Reform Advocate

Shaun Attwood operated a successful MDMA trafficking ring in the US during the 1990s. His arrest in 2002 led to a stint in US jails, pushing him to reflect on his past actions. Attwood has since shared his experiences in the 'English Shaun Trilogy' and frequently speaks on prison reform across the UK and Europe.

Neil Woods: The Undercover Officer's Perspective

Neil Woods, an undercover officer in the UK, infiltrated dangerous crime groups for 14 years, gaining first-hand insight into the drug trade. Currently, Woods contributes his insights as a board member of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a US-based nonprofit advocating for changes in drug policy.

In shedding light on their past experiences and present perspectives, these former smugglers and an undercover officer contribute to essential conversations on drug policy reform. Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the human element within the global drug trade, and the potential for change in the perception, treatment, and policy surrounding this issue.