Crime

From Party to Tragedy: Woman Convicted of Fiancé’s Murder Awaits Sentencing

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
From Party to Tragedy: Woman Convicted of Fiancé’s Murder Awaits Sentencing

On an ill-fated evening in May 2022 in Stoke-on-Trent’s Hanley district, a jovial party spiraled into a scene of horror, culminating in the murder of a man named Ryan. His fiancée, Alice Wood, was later convicted of the crime, a stark contrast to earlier scenes of the couple laughing and dancing together, unwittingly on the precipice of disaster.

A Party Turned Sour

As the party progressed, an unidentified guest claimed to have ‘clicked’ with Ryan, attracting Wood’s attention. Witnesses reported seeing Wood ‘glaring’ at the woman in a fit of jealousy. The night’s events took a turn for the worse following this incident, setting the stage for the tragic events that would later unfold.

A Deadly Ride Home

The couple left the party together, with Wood at the wheel of Ryan’s car. Upon returning home, Wood switched to her own vehicle – a decision that would have fatal consequences. Amid a heated argument, Wood drove her car towards Ryan, hitting him and trapping him beneath the vehicle for around 160 meters.

The Aftermath and Trial

Following the incident, Wood sought help from a nearby homeowner, instructing them to call an ambulance. She later expressed a death wish to police officers, indicating the gravity of her actions had dawned on her. During her trial, Wood vehemently maintained that her intention was merely to ‘scare’ Ryan, not to cause harm. She described the moment she realized the gravity of her actions as akin to stepping into a ‘nightmare.’

Despite her pleas, Wood was found guilty of murder. The court heard that she had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, which had likely fueled her actions. As she awaits sentencing on January 29, the cloud of a potential life sentence hangs over her. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangerous cocktail of jealousy, alcohol, and heated arguments, and the devastation they can wreak.

Crime
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

