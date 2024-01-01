en English
Crime

Ex-Finance Manager Jailed for £1.3 Million Theft Fueled by Gambling Addiction

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Ex-Finance Manager Jailed for £1.3 Million Theft Fueled by Gambling Addiction

In a tale that serves as a stark warning about the dangers of gambling addiction, former finance manager, Andy May, was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing 1.3 million pounds from his employer.

This came as a result of a gambling addiction that spiraled out of control, leading him down a path of deception and theft.

May’s journey into the depths of addiction began innocuously with small bets on football games during weekends.

However, as his capacity to borrow money increased, so did his betting, eventually reaching a staggering 500 pounds a month.

Although he managed to abstain from gambling for a brief period after losing a house deposit, a free bet advertisement during the 2014 World Cup triggered a relapse.

Crime United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

