From Bullets to Kinder Eggs: The Crime Trail of Michael Whitty

It's a tale of crime and punishment that sounds like something straight out of a crime thriller, but for Michael Whitty, it's stark reality. A man previously arrested in connection with a shooting incident, Whitty was recently apprehended while attempting to smuggle drugs through Manchester Airport. However, his method of drug smuggling was a far cry from Hollywood-esque concealment tactics; instead, he was found with Kinder Surprise eggs filled with illicit substances hidden inside his body.

The Sniffer Dogs' Alert

It was the keen noses of the sniffer dogs at Manchester Airport that first alerted authorities to Whitty's unusual cargo. The dogs' reaction led to a more thorough examination, revealing Kinder eggs filled with a cocktail of narcotics: cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine. The discovery was a shock, but it was Whitty's intended destination that truly raised eyebrows. He planned to fly to Dubai, a city known for its strict drug laws and severe penalties for violators.

Defence and Verdict

In his defence, Whitty claimed that the drugs were for personal use during his trip. However, the judge was not convinced by his explanation. The sheer quantity of drugs, coupled with their varied types, led the judge to conclude that they were meant for distribution, and Whitty was likely acting under someone else's orders.

Link to Past Shooting Incident

As the investigation into the drug smuggling incident progressed, another disturbing detail emerged. Whitty's link to a past shooting in Stockbridge Village was established when his DNA matched that found on a bullet cartridge at the crime scene. The charges initially levelled against him for this incident included wounding and firearms offenses. However, these charges were eventually dropped, and he was only convicted for possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Past Convictions and Sentencing

Whitty's past is punctuated by a history of drug addiction and a series of convictions, including burglary and possession of cannabis. For the ammunition charge related to the shooting incident, Whitty received an 18-month sentence in a young offenders' institute. The drug smuggling attempt led to a harsher sentence: 35 months in jail. This series of events serves as a stark reminder of the long shadows that past actions can cast, and the harsh consequences of criminal activities.