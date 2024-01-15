Fresno Police Department Offers Free Steering Wheel Locks to Kia and Hyundai Owners

In a recent initiative to bolster vehicle security within the community, the Fresno Police Department has announced that owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles can now receive a free steering wheel lock. This offer, however, is operational on a first-come, first-served basis due to the finite number of locks available.

Eligibility and Availability

Vehicle owners are required to present proof of registration for their Kia or Hyundai to become eligible for a steering wheel lock. The police department is diligently maintaining an up-to-date list of stations where the locks are still in stock. They advise owners to check this list before heading to a station to avoid any inconvenience.

Keeping Up with Updates

The Fresno Police Department is encouraging owners to follow their Facebook page for the latest updates on the availability of steering wheel locks. This digital medium will provide the most immediate and accurate updates to the public.

A Response to Vehicle Security Concerns

This initiative by the Fresno Police Department is likely a response to a trend or specific issue related to vehicle security, particularly for Kia and Hyundai brands. The move is part of the department's ongoing efforts to assist the community in safeguarding their property.

In a related development, the Fresno Police Department also conducted a DUI checkpoint and arrested nine drivers. Furthermore, 38 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. The funding for this enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.