Fresno County Man Sentenced to Life for Second-Degree Murder

In a courtroom in Fresno County, California, a chapter of a tragic story concluded as Roger Johnson received his sentence. The charge? Second-degree murder of Gary Duane Smith back in July 2018. The location? A mobile home in the Yokuts Valley area, a place that would become the final resting ground for Smith.

Conflict in Yokuts Valley

Smith had been living free of charge in a mobile home owned by Johnson. However, as tensions between the two men increased, so did the severity of their confrontations. According to Deputy District Attorney Liz Owen, the dispute culminated in a fatal incident when Johnson shot Smith through the locked front door of the mobile home.

The Trial and Verdict

During the trial, defense attorney Richard Dunia argued that Johnson, despite his actions, never intended to kill Smith. He highlighted Johnson’s expression of remorse as evidence of his unintended consequences. However, the jury was not swayed. In December, they convicted Johnson of second-degree murder.

Sentencing and Aftermath

In a poignant moment during the sentencing, Linda Smith, the victim’s mother, addressed the court. Her plea was a heart-rending one – for the maximum sentence for Johnson, the man who took her son away from her. Presiding Judge Brian Alvarez listened, and, in his ruling, imposed a 15-year to life term on Johnson. However, a gun enhancement that would have further extended the prison time was dismissed. Another player in this grim tale, Billy Silks, who had assisted Johnson by dismembering and moving Smith’s body, testified against Johnson at the trial. He pled no contest to his involvement in the crime.