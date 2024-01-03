en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fresno County Man Sentenced to Life for Second-Degree Murder

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Fresno County Man Sentenced to Life for Second-Degree Murder

In a courtroom in Fresno County, California, a chapter of a tragic story concluded as Roger Johnson received his sentence. The charge? Second-degree murder of Gary Duane Smith back in July 2018. The location? A mobile home in the Yokuts Valley area, a place that would become the final resting ground for Smith.

Conflict in Yokuts Valley

Smith had been living free of charge in a mobile home owned by Johnson. However, as tensions between the two men increased, so did the severity of their confrontations. According to Deputy District Attorney Liz Owen, the dispute culminated in a fatal incident when Johnson shot Smith through the locked front door of the mobile home.

The Trial and Verdict

During the trial, defense attorney Richard Dunia argued that Johnson, despite his actions, never intended to kill Smith. He highlighted Johnson’s expression of remorse as evidence of his unintended consequences. However, the jury was not swayed. In December, they convicted Johnson of second-degree murder.

Sentencing and Aftermath

In a poignant moment during the sentencing, Linda Smith, the victim’s mother, addressed the court. Her plea was a heart-rending one – for the maximum sentence for Johnson, the man who took her son away from her. Presiding Judge Brian Alvarez listened, and, in his ruling, imposed a 15-year to life term on Johnson. However, a gun enhancement that would have further extended the prison time was dismissed. Another player in this grim tale, Billy Silks, who had assisted Johnson by dismembering and moving Smith’s body, testified against Johnson at the trial. He pled no contest to his involvement in the crime.

0
Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holiday Arrests Surge in Eagle County, Colorado

By Quadri Adejumo

Retirees Living in Fear: Wave of Vehicle Break-ins at Texas Apartment Complex

By Rizwan Shah

Fatal Shooting Rocks Salinas Community: One Dead, One Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Jackson Police Issue Warrant for Suspects in Homicide Case

By Olalekan Adigun

Benton Man Arrested on 244 Counts of Child Pornography Following BSO I ...
@Crime · 1 min
Benton Man Arrested on 244 Counts of Child Pornography Following BSO I ...
heart comment 0
Ontario’s Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario's Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look
BC MLAs Outraged Over Receiving Illegal Substances from Drug Activist

By Sakchi Khandelwal

BC MLAs Outraged Over Receiving Illegal Substances from Drug Activist
Walter Magaya Faces Legal Action Over Alleged $3M Fraud

By Shivani Chauhan

Walter Magaya Faces Legal Action Over Alleged $3M Fraud
Disney+ to Premiere Korean Crime Drama ‘Flex X Cop’ on January 26

By BNN Correspondents

Disney+ to Premiere Korean Crime Drama 'Flex X Cop' on January 26
Latest Headlines
World News
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
22 seconds
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
25 seconds
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
29 seconds
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
32 seconds
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
36 seconds
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative
36 seconds
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative
Keeley Canter: A Rising Star Balancing Academics and Athletics
52 seconds
Keeley Canter: A Rising Star Balancing Academics and Athletics
WuXi XDC Partners with IntoCell to Accelerate ADC Development
59 seconds
WuXi XDC Partners with IntoCell to Accelerate ADC Development
Arizona Wildcats Scramble to Replace Standout Tackle Jordan Morgan
1 min
Arizona Wildcats Scramble to Replace Standout Tackle Jordan Morgan
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
37 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app