French 'Prince of Fake' Faces Trial for Multi-Million Euro Rolex Replica Scam

The trial of Julien V., dubbed the 'prince of fake' for his role in an elaborate counterfeit Rolex watch scheme, has cast a spotlight on a global network of luxury watch fraud. Accused of importing thousands of fake Rolexes from Thailand, Julien's operation highlights the lucrative underground trade of counterfeit goods. With charges pressed by several Swiss luxury watchmakers, the trial scrutinizes the intricacies of counterfeit commerce.

Origins of an Illicit Empire

Between 2019 and 2022, Julien V. orchestrated the production of up to 10 counterfeit watches daily, courtesy of contractors in China. His operation amassed sales of 12,000 watches, generating a turnover of three million euros ($3.3 million). However, watch expert Michel Vittini suspects the actual number sold could be as high as 50,000. Julien's replicas, often indistinguishable from genuine Rolex watches, varied in authenticity and price, catering to customer preferences and budget.

The Crackdown on Counterfeit Luxury

The high quality of Julien's fake Rolexes eventually attracted the attention of Swiss watchmakers, prompting them to hire private investigators. This led to the unraveling of Julien's network, beginning with the arrest of several online resellers. On trial, Julien V. represents himself against a cadre of lawyers from the aggrieved luxury watch brands. His defense highlights a lavish lifestyle funded by the proceeds of his counterfeit sales, including significant cryptocurrency holdings and luxury assets in Thailand.

Implications and Outcomes

The trial's verdict, expected on March 20, could set a significant precedent for the handling of luxury goods counterfeiting. Julien's operation, leveraging modern logistics and the anonymity provided by cryptocurrencies, underscores the evolving challenges in combating counterfeit commerce. As the trial progresses, it serves as a cautionary tale about the allure and pitfalls of the counterfeit luxury market, both for consumers and perpetrators.