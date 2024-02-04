Freed Students and Teachers from Emure-Ekiti: From Captivity to Care

In a turn of events that stirred both relief and grief, students and teachers from Emure-Ekiti, previously held captive, have been released and are now receiving medical care. The victims of the harrowing abduction were brought to a hospital on the orders of the governor, following their liberation from the assailants who tragically murdered their bus driver, Taiwo Olugbaye, during the ordeal.

Responsible for overseeing their medical treatment is Dr. Oyebanji Filani, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, and his team of professionals. They are tasked with not only addressing the physical wounds but also the deep-seated trauma the victims have endured. The governor emphasized the necessity of comprehensive care and instructed the medical team not to hasten their discharge.

Upon the victims' return, the governor extended his heartfelt congratulations for their freedom and pledged to bring the criminals to justice. He reiterated the state's commitment to security and its ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities plaguing the region. The governor's resolve to eradicate crime and restore peace was palpable as he addressed the issue.

Gratitude and Condolences

The governor also acknowledged the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies for their swift response to the crisis. Expressing gratitude for the safe return of the victims, the governor also took a moment to mourn the loss of Taiwo Olugbaye. He assured the victims and the state that the perpetrators' pursuit would be relentless.

Confirming the victims' stable condition, Dr. Filani gave an assurance that the students and teachers were under the care of a dedicated medical team. As the state continues to grapple with the surge in kidnappings and killings, the safe return of these victims brings a glimmer of hope amid the darkness.