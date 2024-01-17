TQ Tickets Ltd and Individuals on Trial for £6.5 Million Ticket Fraud

In a high-profile trial that opened at Leeds Crown Court, TQ Tickets Ltd, along with individuals Mark Woods and Lynda Chenery, stand accused of fraudulent trading, exploiting music fans and selling over £6.5 million worth of tickets in a deceptive scheme.

Between June 2015 and December 2017, the company reportedly purchased roughly 47,000 tickets under 127 different names and 187 email addresses, reselling them on secondary ticket sites like Viagogo.

The prosecution contends that TQ Tickets Ltd adopted a host of deceptive practices. The firm allegedly sold tickets speculatively, before they had even secured them, which led to some fans facing denial at event venues.

A further ruse involved the use of 'corrupted' students to make multiple ticket applications, at times utilizing fictitious identities and various bank and debit cards.

Additional fraudulent tactics cited by the prosecution include dispatching intentionally damaged envelopes to customers to insinuate lost-in-transit tickets and altering tickets with correcting fluid or digital means.