Fraudulent Education Sponsorship Scheme Unearthed in Ndhiwa, Kenya

In a startling revelation, three individuals linked to the non-governmental organization, Rising Star Organization, have been taken into custody in Ndhiwa, Kenya, for their involvement in a fraudulent scheme. The arrested individuals include the director, treasurer, and a member of the organization. The arrest was made at the Kobodo Trading Centre following a series of complaints from distraught parents to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Officers.

Promise of Sponsorship Leads to Fraud

The suspects are accused of exploiting parents’ hopes for their children’s education by promising to sponsor the school fees for students ready to join Form One. The organization targeted students who scored 350 marks and above, offering a ray of hope for many struggling families. The unsuspecting parents were asked to pay Ksh.10,000, with at least 30 parents falling prey to this deceptive operation.

Parents Left in the Lurch

The fraud came to light when the organization failed to produce calling letters from respective schools, as promised to the parents. The parents, who placed their faith in the organization, were left in an unfortunate predicament, with their children’s educational futures hanging in the balance.

Call for Vigilance and Legal Proceedings

Paul Rioba, Ndhiwa Sub-County Police Commander, confirmed that the suspects are currently held at Ndhiwa police station and are awaiting their arraignment. In the wake of this incident, Ndhiwa Member of Parliament (MP) Martin Owino urged parents to exercise vigilance against such fraudulent operations. MP Owino also enlightened parents about the availability of support for bright and needy students through the NG-CDF bursary fund, encouraging them to utilize this legitimate avenue rather than falling victim to such scams.