Fraudulent Contractor Causes Financial Loss to South Carolina School

Michael Elrod, a man with a criminal history that includes larceny, forgery, obtaining goods under false pretenses, and drug-related offenses, has added another charge to his record. This time, Elrod is facing legal repercussions for fraudulent behavior involving a contract with a local school in Anderson County, South Carolina.

False Identity, Real Consequences

Elrod misrepresented himself as a licensed and bonded electrical contractor, which led to his hiring for the installation of electrical wiring for a school’s outdoor sign. However, he failed to fulfill this contractual obligation, never commencing work on the project. The fallout from his no-show resulted in a financial loss for the school, amounting to $8,700.

The Law Catches Up

Following this incident, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office sprung into action. Their investigation led to Elrod’s arrest, with the charge being a breach of trust – a serious allegation that marks another point in his history of legal challenges. His past offenses and the current charge paint a picture of a man continually at odds with the law.

Fraudulent Actions, Community Repercussions

The implications of Elrod’s actions are far-reaching, affecting not only the school but the larger community. The financial loss from the unfulfilled contract could have been directed towards educational resources or school improvements. Instead, this money vanished into thin air, leaving the school in a precarious financial situation.