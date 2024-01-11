en English
Crime

Fraud and Invasion of Privacy: Two Separate Cases Rock Huntsville and Buc-ee’s Heir

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:06 pm EST
Fraud and Invasion of Privacy: Two Separate Cases Rock Huntsville and Buc-ee’s Heir

Johnny Ray Jordan of Huntsville is currently facing a slew of charges relating to theft and home repair fraud. Despite his attempts to have his criminal charges dismissed or his bond reduced, a Morgan County judge has denied these requests. Jordan, who is slated for trial in May, will remain in custody until proceedings commence.

Arrest and Charges

Deputies from the Decatur Police Department apprehended Jordan in June of the previous year. He was subsequently charged with seven criminal offenses, all relating to his fraudulent business practices. Presently, Jordan is detained in the Morgan County Jail with his bond set at a hefty $149,096.

Another Family Scandal

In a separate incident, Mitchell Wasek, the offspring of the co-founder of Buc-ee’s, is embroiled in a scandal of his own. Wasek stands accused of using a covert camera to record individuals at various properties owned by his family. He now faces a staggering 28 counts of felony invasive visual recordings.

Charges and Evidence

Investigations have uncovered 68 videos featuring 13 individuals, all caught in private activities without their knowledge or consent. The locations of these recordings varied, spanning from the Lake Travis home and Mitchell’s Dallas apartment to an Austin condo and a vacation house in Telluride, Colorado. Wasek was reportedly the sole family member present at these properties during the alleged recordings. Further evidence of his purchase of ‘spy cameras’ was found in his Amazon shopping history.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

