Franklin County, OH: Authorities Search for Three Wanted Individuals

Franklin County, OH, is on high alert as authorities search for three wanted individuals. Trevor J. Waters, William A. Reed, and Kendra R. Whitecotton are sought for charges including burglary, theft, and retail theft. The public is advised not to approach these individuals as some may be considered armed and/or dangerous.

Who Are the Wanted Individuals?

Trevor J. Waters, 25, is wanted for burglary and theft. He was last known to reside in the Zeigler area. Waters is described as a white male, standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

William A. Reed, 48, is wanted for retail theft. His last known address was in the Johnston City area. Reed is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

Kendra R. Whitecotton, 37, is wanted for theft. She was last known to be living in the Carterville area. Whitecotton is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

What Should You Do If You Have Information?

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals, do not approach them. Instead, contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office immediately at 618-438-4841.

Remember, your vigilance and cooperation can make a significant difference in keeping our community safe.

A Call to Action

As Franklin County residents, we have a responsibility to look out for each other. By staying informed and alert, we can assist law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend these wanted individuals.

In the spirit of community solidarity, let's work together to ensure that justice is served and our neighborhoods remain secure.

In Franklin County, OH, the search continues for three wanted individuals. Each piece of information shared, each call made to the authorities could bring us one step closer to ensuring the safety and security of our community.

Let's stand together in this mission, driving home the message that crime has no place in our neighborhoods.

Stay vigilant, Franklin County. Your actions today could shape our community's tomorrow.