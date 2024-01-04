Franciscan Friars of California Declare Bankruptcy Amidst Child Abuse Allegations

The Franciscan Friars of California, specifically the Province of St. Barbara, find themselves in a bleak predicament. The religious order, with a century-long history and presence across numerous regions, has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This grave decision comes in response to an overwhelming 94 allegations of child sexual abuse that have suddenly emerged.

Bankruptcy Amidst a Swarm of Allegations

The Franciscan Friars, established in Oakland, California, in 1915, is one of seven Franciscan entities in the U.S. They serve regions including California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Native American nations in the Southwest. Furthermore, they engage in missions to Mexico, Russia, and the Holy Land. Amidst its diverse and extensive operations, the order now stands on shaky ground due to a deluge of sexual abuse allegations.

Legal Reforms and the Unveiling of Past Crimes

The numerous filings against the friars were made possible by changes in California state laws. A pivotal alteration in 2019 allowed survivors of abuse to submit claims that had previously been precluded by the state’s statute of limitations. This legal reform opened the floodgates for survivors to bring forward their decades-old allegations.

The Financial Impact of the Allegations

The order’s decision to file for bankruptcy is a strategic move to manage and address these claims. The organization has reported assets between $1 million and $10 million, and liabilities between $10 million and $50 million. The primary reason for the bankruptcy filing is the organization’s limited financial capacity to cover extensive litigation costs and potential liabilities arising from the allegations. The friars now find themselves in a precarious financial position, trying to reconcile with a dark past that has suddenly come to light.