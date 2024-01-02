Fourth Suspect Charged in 2021 Tuscaloosa Murder Case

An elaborate investigation into the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Versaun Leonard in Tuscaloosa has led to the charging of a fourth suspect. Quentin Hudson, 23, from Demopolis, was identified by investigators as the fourth individual involved in the fatal incident that occurred in the early morning of June 12, 2021, around Willow Lane. Leonard’s murder, now linked to a failed robbery attempt, led to an intensive collaboration between the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Intel Unit.

Unfolding of the Investigation

Upon the discovery of Leonard’s lifeless body following multiple calls to the Tuscaloosa Police, three suspects were swiftly apprehended. Brenygha Edwards, Justin Jenkins, and Quartavius Hudson, all from Marengo County, were charged with capital murder. While two of the initial suspects are scheduled for trial, the third suspect’s court status remains undisclosed.

Identification of the Fourth Suspect

Over the past year, the complex investigation led to the piecing together of Quentin Hudson’s involvement. A capital murder warrant was issued for Hudson, instigating a search that ended in Montgomery with Hudson’s surrender. Currently, he is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond, adding a new dimension to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding Leonard’s murder.

Enduring Impact of the Case

The relentless pursuit of justice in Versaun Leonard’s case underscores the dedication of Tuscaloosa’s law enforcement agencies. The identification and apprehension of a fourth suspect, two and a half years after the incident, is a testament to their commitment to ensuring accountability for violent crimes. The case continues to resonate in the community, reminding us of the tragic loss of a young life and the profound impact of crime.