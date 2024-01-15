Fourth OWI Arrest for 69-Year-Old Manitowoc Man After Vehicle Found Overturned

A 69-year-old man, Jeffrey Leifer, from Manitowoc, was taken into custody on Sunday for his fourth offense of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) when his vehicle was found capsized in a snowbank in Two Rivers. The incident unfolded in the 4200 block of Memorial Drive around 4:20 p.m.

Rescue and Arrest

Both Leifer and his female companion were discovered inside the upturned vehicle. While the passenger remained unscathed, Leifer, who might have sustained injuries from the crash, was aided by the Two Rivers Fire Department. Following his extraction, Leifer was rushed to Aurora Medical Center for immediate medical attention and was later transported to Manitowoc County Jail.

Road Closure and Ongoing Investigation

The southbound lane of Memorial Drive was shut down for an estimated one and a half hours for the crash investigation and the vehicle's removal. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Cautious Reminder

Authorities took this incident as an opportunity to remind the public about the importance of careful driving in adverse weather conditions. They urged drivers to reduce speed on snowy and icy roads and strongly recommended avoiding driving under the influence. They suggested using services like SafeRide or local taxis, or contacting a sober individual for transportation.