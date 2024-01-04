Four Women to Face Charges for $20K Sunglasses Heist at Bellevue Mall

Four women stand accused of pilfering more than $20,000 worth of designer sunglasses from the Nordstrom store at Bellevue Square Mall in King County, a crime captured meticulously by surveillance cameras. The suspects, who concealed the luxury items in their coats, range in age from 19 to 27. They are now set to face arraignment today on charges related to organized retail theft, a crime that has seen a 24% surge in Washington state from 2019 to 2022.

Caught on Camera

The theft, which constitutes a series of organized retail theft incidents at the Bellevue mall, was meticulously recorded by surveillance cameras. The footage shows the suspects stealthily tucking away the sunglasses into their coats. The audacious act, carried out with seeming impunity, paints a stark picture of the rising tide of larceny in the state.

A String of Thefts

Authorities, however, suspect that this is not an isolated incident. The group could be linked to multiple thefts that occurred at Bellevue Square Mall between September and November 2023. The spate of thefts at the same mall raises serious concerns about security and has led to increased vigilance.

A Troubling Trend

These incidents underscore a worrisome trend in King County and across Washington state. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed approximately 25 felony cases related to theft and robbery from December 11, 2023, through January 3, 2024. The rise in such crimes necessitates a robust response from law enforcement and the judiciary to deter potential perpetrators and ensure community safety.