Four Teens Convicted in Brutal Machete Murder of 16-Year-Old Joseph Riches

In a chilling daytime attack that has left the Stourbridge community reeling, two teenagers and two 16-year-olds have been found guilty of the brutal murder of 16-year-old Joseph Riches. Dray Simmonds and Joshua Edgington will face sentencing on February 15 for their roles in the horrific machete assault that claimed an innocent life.

Advertisment

A Tragic Encounter

The events leading up to the fatal stabbing remain shrouded in mystery. What is known, however, is that Joseph approached the group armed with a screwdriver, prompting a violent response from the gang. In a flurry of machete blows, Joseph suffered a fatal wound to his chest, leaving his family and friends to mourn the loss of a young man who, according to his mother, was "amazing in every way."

A Mother's Lament

Advertisment

As the Stourbridge community grapples with the senseless violence that took Joseph's life, his mother's heartfelt tribute serves as a reminder of the human cost of such acts. "Joseph was a loving son, brother, and friend," she said, her voice heavy with grief. "He had a smile that could light up any room, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Justice in the Balance

As the perpetrators await their sentencing, the community is left to wonder what could have driven these young men to such extreme violence. The investigation into the motive behind the attack is ongoing, and the authorities have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for Joseph and his family.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, Lisa Allen, 43, and Michael Darcey, 37, have admitted to unlawful wounding after attacking a person outside a WH Smith in Southend High Street. The pair used keys to inflict wounds on the victim's head, face, arms, and back, resulting in Allen being sentenced to 21 months in prison and Darcey receiving a 14-month suspended sentence, along with other penalties.