Four Suspects Arrested in High-Tech Bay Area Home Invasion Spree

Four individuals suspected of a series of home invasions and burglaries across multiple Bay Area cities have been apprehended in a coordinated effort led by the San Jose Police Department. The suspects, Oakland residents Dejaun Mabon (35), Maurice Barrow (38), Shawn Wyatt (35), and Lawrence Barton (37), were arrested on January 23 in Union City during an attempted residential burglary.

High-Tech Crime Spree

The suspects were linked to similar crimes in San Bruno, Fremont, Milpitas, and Union City. During the reported burglaries, the group exhibited a unique modus operandi - using a WiFi jamming device to disrupt home security camera signals, enabling them to carry out their operations undetected. Items stolen ranged from jewelry and high-end watches to purses, large sums of cash, and firearms.

Recovery and Arrest

Following the suspects' capture, search warrants executed at five different residences led to the recovery of over $100,000 in stolen cash and property, as well as several handguns and a high-capacity rifle. The suspects were initially booked into Alameda County Jail and are currently awaiting transfer to Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of home invasion and residential burglary.

Call for Public Assistance

San Jose police are urging anyone with additional information on these or similar incidents to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Detectives Mendoza and Hernandez are the points of contact for any potential leads or tips.