Four Medical Students Expelled for Ragging Incident at Ramagundam College, Telangana

In a chilling incident at Ramagundam Medical College, Telangana, four senior MBBS students stand accused of ragging a first-year student. The alleged act involved forcibly trimming the junior's hair and moustache with a trimmer in the boys' hostel.

Advertisment

A Disturbing Encounter

The unfortunate incident occurred on the evening of February 13. The first-year student, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported the incident to the college management the following day. His complaint set off a chain of events leading to an investigation by the government medical college and the local police.

Investigation and Action

Advertisment

As news of the incident spread, it caught the attention of Telangana MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Expressing grave concerns, she labelled ragging a violation of human rights and urged swift action to address the issue.

In response, the college's anti-ragging committee convened a meeting on February 15. Principal Dr. Hima Bindu Singh confirmed that the four accused students have been expelled from the hostel, pending further action based on the committee's recommendations.

The Ragging Reality

Advertisment

This unsettling incident shines a light on the persistent issue of ragging in medical colleges across India. It is not an isolated case; just days prior, an MBBS student from MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, Odisha, was allegedly ragged and assaulted by senior students. The victim's father filed a complaint, and a police case was registered.

Ragging not only infringes upon the rights of students but also poses a severe risk to their well-being. It is crucial that educational institutions and law enforcement agencies work together to ensure the safety and security of all students.

The actions taken by Ramagundam Medical College and the Telangana police in this case send a strong message: ragging will not be tolerated. However, it is essential to continue addressing the root causes of this issue and promote a culture of respect and understanding within educational institutions.

Note: This article is based on the facts available at the time of writing. As the investigation continues, further details may emerge.